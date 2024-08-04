The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 4, 2024
2 shot, wounded in North Lawndale

A man and woman were in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue about 2:16 p.m. Sunday when someone in another vehicle shot at them, police said. They are hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 1300 block of South Harding Avenue.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in North Lawndale, Chicago police said.

A man, 36, and woman, 44, were in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue about 2:16 p.m. when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside began shooting, police said. Both were shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

