2 shot, wounded in North Lawndale
A man and woman were in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue about 2:16 p.m. Sunday when someone in another vehicle shot at them, police said. They are hospitalized in critical condition.
A man, 36, and woman, 44, were in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue about 2:16 p.m. when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside began shooting, police said. Both were shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
