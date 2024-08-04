3 stabbed inside Ashburn business
A male walked into a business in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue and demanded free food, Chicago police said. When he was refused, he began striking the victims with a hatchet-like object.
Three people were stabbed Sunday morning inside a business in Ashburn on the South Side.
About 8:30 a.m., a male walked into a business in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue and demanded free food, according to Chicago police.
When he was refused, he pulled out a hatchet-like object and began striking a man, 18, and two women, both 45, according to police.
One of the women was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.
The two other victims were hospitalized in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
