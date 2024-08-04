4 shot, 1 fatally, after fight in Chinatown

One man was killed and three others wounded Sunday morning after a fight in Chinatown.

About 3 a.m., a group of males were outside in the 2100 block of South Canal Street when an argument turned physical and somebody opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and went to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 31, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

The fourth victim, a man, 21, was hit in the calf and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Police have not provided any additional details. There was no one in custody.