5 wounded in South Side shooting

Five men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Five men —ages 24 to 32 — were hit and got themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Officials said the victims were not cooperating with police.

The shooting occurred just two hours after four people were shot in the Chinatown neighborhood.