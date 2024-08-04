The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Crime

5 wounded in South Side shooting

Five men —ages 24 to 32 — got themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A hospital emergency room sign.

Five people were wounded in a shooting Aug. 4, 2024, in Grand Boulevard.

Adobe Stock Photo

Share

Five men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Five men —ages 24 to 32 — were hit and got themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Officials said the victims were not cooperating with police.

The shooting occurred just two hours after four people were shot in the Chinatown neighborhood.

Share
Next Up In Crime
4 shot, 1 fatally, after fight in Chinatown
4 killed, 17 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
2 teens killed in South Side drive-by shooting
75-year-old man, woman wounded in Little Village shooting
Man found shot in North Lawndale dies
'Sorry' is no substitute for accountability in Sonya Massey's killing
The Latest
Nesbeth DB2_8739.JPG
Red Stars
Red Stars rookie Leilanni Nesbeth sees history during White House visit
Nesbeth and her former teammates at Florida State were present for Vice-President Kamala Harris’ first public appearance after President Joe Biden dropped his re-election campaign.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard’s Calder Trophy candidacy is in question.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks taking risk by progressing out of tanking stage without second elite forward prospect
The Hawks’ rebuild has yielded plenty of elite defensive prospects but only one such forward: Connor Bedard. It’s unlikely they draft among the top five picks again, which means they’ll need to find Bedard’s complementary star a different way.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Neighbors mad that I called police to help her violent, suicidal daughter
The teen’s parents asked for assistance but drew the line at the suggestion of calling 911.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mavericks Bulls Basketball
Bulls
Mess of this Bulls roster will fall on coach Billy Donovan to juggle
As they are built right now, the Bulls have some serious issues with playing time and figuring out a solid rotation. Come fall camp, Donovan and his staff will have a lot of hard decisions to make on who is in and who is out in the cold.
By Joe Cowley
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 4, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 