Sunday, August 4, 2024
Mother mourns son and his friend shot, killed in drive-by: "I wish they would have taken me instead of him'

Two teenage boys were in front of a home about 6 p.m. Saturday in New City when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. Miguel Meza and his friend died at a hospital.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo and Anthony Vazquez
   
Miguel Meza and his mother, Ophelia. Miguel and a friend were shot and wounded Saturday in New City. Both later died. "I wish they would have taken me instead of him," Garcia said Sunday.

Ophelia Garcia’s son was fighting for his life after being critically wounded in a shooting on the South Side on Saturday. The 15-year-old summoned the strength to say goodbye to his mother.

Miguel Meza was unable to speak through the life-support equipment attached to his body, but Garcia said her son found another way to communicate with her.

“My son looked at me and blinked, and I fell,” Garcia said. “And they told me he’s giving you his last farewell.”

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were shot about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of South Winchester Street in New City, Sunday, August 4, 2024. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Miguel Meza and a friend were in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue in New City on Saturday afternoon when they were shot.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Miguel and his 17-year-old friend, who was also critically wounded in the same shooting, were both pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital. The identity of the 17-year-old has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Related

“My son is gone,” Garcia said. “That was my baby, I wish they would have taken me instead of him.”

The two teenage boys were in front of a home about 6 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Miguel suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the older boy was shot in the arm and armpit, police said. No arrests have been reported.

Garcia said the loss of her son, who was the youngest of eight children, has left her reeling.

“I haven’t slept since they told me he was gone,” she said.

Garcia said her son was a respectful person who would jump at the chance to help others. One of his goals was to find a way to help the homeless in the city. she said.

“If you were hungry he would give you some food,” Garcia said. If “you needed help he would take his shirt off to give it to you. He was a good person.”

