3 hurt in Fuller Park drive-by shooting

Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The group was gathered in an empty lot about 2:25 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone drove by and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 24, was struck in the cheek and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two other men, 24 and 21, suffered graze wounds and refused medical attention, police said.

Officials say the victims did not cooperate with police. There is no one in custody.