Man fatally shot in North Lawndale

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue after responding to a gunshot detection technology alert known as ShotSpotter about 12:25 p.m. and found the 34-year-old man, police said.

The unidentified 34-year-old man’s body was found near the street suffering from one gunshot wound to the head and several others to the body.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.

