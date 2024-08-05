Man arrested after McDonald's hatchet stabbing in Ashburn

A 24-year-old man is being questioned by police after the stabbing of a man and two women inside an Ashburn neighborhood McDonald’s over the weekend.

No charges have been announced by police.

The attack unfolded about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, when a man walked into the McDonald’s, 7832 S. Western Ave., and demanded free food, according to Chicago police.

When he was refused, he pulled out a hatchet-like object and began striking a man, 18, and two women, both 45, according to police.

One woman who was in serious condition was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn while the others were in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.