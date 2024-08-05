Divers continue searching for missing swimmer off Foster Beach
Sunday night, the person slipped under the waters of Lake Michigan about 7 p.m.
Police Marine unit divers remain on the scene in Edgewater Monday, searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Michigan.
The person, who police only described as male, disappeared in the water about 7 p.m. off Foster Avenue Beach, 5200 N. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., police said.
No further information was immediately available.
