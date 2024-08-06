The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
2 shot in Evanston

Two males suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitalized where their conditions had stabilized, Evanston police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Two people were wounded in a shooting Aug. 5, 2024, in Evanston.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in suburban Evanston.

About 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting the 1700 block of Dempster Street and found two males with gunshot wounds, according to Evanston police.

They were taken to area hospitals where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Officials have not provided any information on the circumstances of the shooting.

