2 shot in Evanston
Two males suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitalized where their conditions had stabilized, Evanston police said.
Two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in suburban Evanston.
About 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting the 1700 block of Dempster Street and found two males with gunshot wounds, according to Evanston police.
They were taken to area hospitals where their conditions were stabilized, police said.
Officials have not provided any information on the circumstances of the shooting.
Measure to streamline IDs for people exiting Illinois prisons, jails poised for Pritzker's signature
Sonya Massey’s family is pushing for change in state law after her death, but policymakers aren’t so sure
Mother mourns son and his friend shot and killed in drive-by: 'I wish they would have taken me instead of him'
The Latest
The victim, in his 30s, was listed in critical condition after the incident, police said.
She interprets it as playing favorites when her mother and father decide to relocate near the other daughter.
Circuit breaker programs in nearby states provide targeted property tax relief based on a household’s income, Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas writes.
The pandemic fueled inflation, and people are still feeling the pain of rising food prices. This proposed grocery store mega-merger is not an answer, an Illinois congressman and a labor leader write.
Measure to streamline IDs for people exiting Illinois prisons, jails poised for Pritzker's signature
Under the measure championed by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, former prison inmates and jail detainees are expected to have easier access to IDs to reenter society.