Boy, 12, shot inside Kenwood home
A 12-year-old boy was shot several times Monday night inside a home in Kenwood.
Just after 10 p.m., the boy was inside a residence in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard when someone he knew pulled out a gun and shot him, before fleeing the scene, police said.
The boy was hit in the chest, abdomen and right arm, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
There is no one in custody.
