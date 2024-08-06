FBI searching for stickup man in North Side bank heists

Federal agents are searching for a man after a robbery and an attempted robbery were reported last week on the North and Northwest Sides.

On Friday, a man entered a Huntington Bank, at 6430 W. Irving Park Road in Dunning, about 5 p.m. and demanded money while implying he had a weapon, the FBI said.

The man did not get any money and fled the scene on foot. He was wearing a red checkered button-down shirt, sunglasses and a bucket hat.

The next day, the man entered Associated Bank, 1763 W. Howard St. in Rogers Park, about 11 a.m. and demanded money, the FBI said. He was wearing a khaki or yellow button-down shirt, sunglasses and a bucket hat.

It wasn’t immediately known how much money he got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 421-6700.