FBI searching for stickup man in North Side bank heists
On Friday, a man entered Huntington Bank, 6430 W. Irving Park Road, about 5 p.m. and demanded money while implying he had a weapon, the FBI said. He left without money. The next day, he robbed another bank in Rogers Park.
Federal agents are searching for a man after a robbery and an attempted robbery were reported last week on the North and Northwest Sides.
On Friday, a man entered a Huntington Bank, at 6430 W. Irving Park Road in Dunning, about 5 p.m. and demanded money while implying he had a weapon, the FBI said.
The man did not get any money and fled the scene on foot. He was wearing a red checkered button-down shirt, sunglasses and a bucket hat.
The next day, the man entered Associated Bank, 1763 W. Howard St. in Rogers Park, about 11 a.m. and demanded money, the FBI said. He was wearing a khaki or yellow button-down shirt, sunglasses and a bucket hat.
It wasn’t immediately known how much money he got away with.
Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 421-6700.