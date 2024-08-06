Lollapalooza arrests decrease for fifth year in a row

There were only nine arrests at Lollapalooza this past week, the lowest number reported since 2019, according to city data.

During the four-day festival in Grant Park, there were also seven citations or tickets issued, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

In 2023, there were 14 arrests and 14 citations or tickets, according to city data. Arrest numbers have been steadily decreasing since 2019 when there were 31 arrests reported.

The festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, saw the highest number of arrests on Friday with six people arrested.

Throughout the festival, there were 63 ambulance transports, up slightly from the previous year when there were 55, according to city data.

Still, the past two years have been a dramatic decrease from 2019, when there were 116 ambulance transports.

OEMC did not provide details on the arrests, citations or transports.

