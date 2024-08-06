Man wielding 'hatchet-like' object charged after stabbing three people at South Side McDonald's: cops

A man has been charged with using a “hatchet-like” object to stab three people inside a South Side McDonald’s.

Jermaine Allen, 24, faces multiple felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery, Chicago police announced Tuesday.

Allen allegedly entered the McDonald’s, 7832 S. Western Ave, at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and demanded free food, according to police.

When Allen was refused, he allegedly pulled out a hatchet-like object and began striking a man, 18, and two women, both 45, according to police.

One woman was hospitalized in serious condition while the others refused medical treatment.

Allen was arrested hours after the incident. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.