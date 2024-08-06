Man fatally shot in South Deering

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the South Deering neighborhood.

The man, 38, was inside a vehicle about 8:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The still-unidentified man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A black car was seen fleeing northbound from the scene but there was no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.