Man fatally shot in South Deering
The man, 38, was inside a vehicle in the 9600 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the South Deering neighborhood.
The man, 38, was inside a vehicle about 8:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The still-unidentified man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A black car was seen fleeing northbound from the scene but there was no one in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
Indiana businessman not guilty of bribing Cook County assessor officials with free golf, fed jury finds
Man wielding 'hatchet-like' object charged after stabbing three people at South Side McDonald's: cops
The Latest
The Illinois governor was among six finalists vetted by the campaign. The vice president eventually picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in the fall presidential election, in which they will face former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.
Two males suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitalized where their conditions had stabilized, Evanston police said.
After six terms in Congress, Walz, a military veteran, union supporter and former high school teacher, won his first term as governor in 2018.
The victim, in his 30s, was listed in critical condition after the incident, police said.
Circuit breaker programs in nearby states provide targeted property tax relief based on a household’s income, Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas writes.