Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Man fatally shot in South Deering

The man, 38, was inside a vehicle in the 9600 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A man was fatally shot Aug. 6, 2024, in South Deering.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the South Deering neighborhood.

The man, 38, was inside a vehicle about 8:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The still-unidentified man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A black car was seen fleeing northbound from the scene but there was no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

