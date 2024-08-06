The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Thieves cut hole in wall, steal more than $1 million in jewelry from Woodfield Mall store

The burglary happened sometime late Aug. 1 at Marquise Jewelers in Schaumburg. At least six suspects were possibly involved, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is one of ten Chicago area buildings influenced by other influencial buildings that have changed America, according to a WTTW special by Geoffrey Baer debuting on May 12, 2013. Woodfield is photographed on May 3, 2013. | Richard A. Chapman~Sun-Times

Police say thieves broke through a wall between Marquise Jewelers and a vacant store next door at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Aug. 1 and made off with $1 million in jewelry. No one is in custody.

Sun-Times file

Share

Police in Schaumburg are searching for a team of jewel thieves who broke into a Woodfield Mall jewelry store last week and stole more than $1 million worth of merchandise.

At least six burglars entered Marquise Jewelers by cutting a hole in the drywall from a vacant store next door sometime late Aug. 1, Schaumburg police said.

The burglary was reported about 9:30 a.m. the next day when a construction worker at the vacant store noticed the hole in the wall, police said.

It was later discovered that more than $1 million in jewelry was taken from the store, police said.

One of the surveillance cameras also was covered, police said.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Civilian panel investigates video of CPD officer pointing gun at street takeover spectators
Migrant day laborers claim off-duty CPD officers detained, beat them while seeking work
Dos personas de 75 años fueron baleados en La Villita
Regular McDonald’s visitor accused of attacking employees with hatchet when denied free coffee at South Side restaurant
Lorenzo Williams case will go to grand jury as activists push for charges to be dropped
Lollapalooza low? Arrests show another annual decrease at fest
The Latest
slack-imgs.jpg
News
Lincoln Park Zoo now recognized as a botanical garden
The zoo, which has more than 1,800 plants, was accredited a botanic garden by Botanic Gardens Conservation International for excelling in conservation and sustainability, zoo officials announced Tuesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Keenan Allen
Bears
New deal? Bears WR Keenan Allen willing to wait
Allen, 32, is in the final year of a four-year, $80.1 million contract. But the Bears are likely to see how productive he is in Shane Waldron’s offense before committing to a long-term extension. “I have no problem with that,” Allen said. “I’ll bet on myself any day of the week.”
By Mark Potash
 
HARD KNOCKS BINGO.jpg
Bears on ‘Hard Knocks’
Watch the Bears on ‘Hard Knocks’ and play our BINGO game
For this season as an added bonus for fans, the Sun-Times has included a special “HARD KNOCKS” Bears BINGO card where viewers can watch and check off each of the key people or storylines as they are mentioned on that night’s episode.
By John Silver
 
Lentils are the base of a no-meat salad that also includes cucumbers, celery, red onion and feta cheese.
Recipes
Menu planner: Lentil salad a high-fiber addition to summer table

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.


By Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
 
United States' LeBron James, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Brazil's Leo Meindl during a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France.
Olympic Sports
U.S. heads to men's Olympic basketball semis after 122-87 win over Brazil
The U.S. (4-0) moves on to face Serbia (3-1) in Thursday’s semifinals, while Germany (4-0) takes on France (3-1) in the other semifinal.
By AP
 