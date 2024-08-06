Thieves cut hole in wall, steal more than $1 million in jewelry from Woodfield Mall store
The burglary happened sometime late Aug. 1 at Marquise Jewelers in Schaumburg. At least six suspects were possibly involved, police said.
Police in Schaumburg are searching for a team of jewel thieves who broke into a Woodfield Mall jewelry store last week and stole more than $1 million worth of merchandise.
At least six burglars entered Marquise Jewelers by cutting a hole in the drywall from a vacant store next door sometime late Aug. 1, Schaumburg police said.
The burglary was reported about 9:30 a.m. the next day when a construction worker at the vacant store noticed the hole in the wall, police said.
It was later discovered that more than $1 million in jewelry was taken from the store, police said.
One of the surveillance cameras also was covered, police said.
