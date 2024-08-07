4 wounded in 3 gun attacks over 2 days in Evanston

Two people were wounded in separate shootings Tuesday in Evanston — less than a day after a shooting left two others wounded in the north suburb.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of Dempster Street , where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body, Evanston police said.

Thirty minutes later and less than a mile away, officers found a man in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue who was shot in the hand, police said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.

On Monday night, two other people were shot in the same block of Dempster where Tuesday’s attack occurred. Two males were found with gunshot wounds about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dempster Street, police said.

No arrests have been reported, and police said the three shootings “do not appear to be related.”

Officials have not released any further information on the circumstances of the shootings.