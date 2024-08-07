The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
4 wounded in 3 gun attacks over 2 days in Evanston

On Monday, 2 people were wounded in the 1700 block of Dempster Avenue. On Tuesday, one person was wounded in an attack in the same block, and another man wounded in an attack less than a mile away. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 1700 block of Dempster Street in Evanston.

Google Maps

Two people were wounded in separate shootings Tuesday in Evanston — less than a day after a shooting left two others wounded in the north suburb.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of Dempster Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body, Evanston police said.

Thirty minutes later and less than a mile away, officers found a man in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue who was shot in the hand, police said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.

On Monday night, two other people were shot in the same block of Dempster where Tuesday’s attack occurred. Two males were found with gunshot wounds about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dempster Street, police said.

No arrests have been reported, and police said the three shootings “do not appear to be related.”

Officials have not released any further information on the circumstances of the shootings.

