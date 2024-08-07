Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles in Skokie dies

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run late Tuesday in suburban Skokie.

The bicyclist, a 37-year-old man, was riding near the 3500 block of Oakton Street when he was struck by a vehicle about 10:35 p.m., the Skokie Police Department said.

The man fell to the ground and was struck by a second vehicle that was traveling east in the curb lane of Oakton Street.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

One of the drivers stayed and waited for police, but the other driver fled the scene, police said. They were traveling in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 982- 5900.

