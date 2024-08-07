The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Crime News East Garfield Park

2 shot, 1 fatally in Garfield Park neighborhood

A 44-year-old man was killed while a 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital after the 9:25 a.m. attack, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, in the 3100 block of West Madison Street on Aug. 7 2024.

Two men were shot, one fatally, in the 3100 block of West Madison Street on Aug. 7 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

Share

Two men were shot, one fatally, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of West Madison Street about 9:25 a.m. where they found a 44-year-old man shot in his chest and back, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 22, showed up at Mount Sinai later with a graze wound to the foot. He was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Madre llora por su hijo y un amigo que fueron baleados en Back of the Yards
Woman fatally struck by semi on Near West Side
4 wounded in 3 gun attacks over 2 days in Evanston
FBI seeks suspect in North Side bank robbery, attempted bank robbery
Before gunfight with Dexter Reed, Chicago cops made 50 traffic stops in just 3 days
Thieves cut hole in wall, steal more than $1 million in jewelry from Woodfield Mall store
The Latest
A photo of a physical photograph of Miguel Meza and his mother, Ophelia Garcia.
La Voz Chicago
Madre llora por su hijo y un amigo que fueron baleados en Back of the Yards
Miguel Meza y su amigo Carlos Galindo, de 17 años, fueron declarados muertos la noche del tiroteo.
By Emmanuel Camarillo  and Anthony Vazquez
 
Coby White
Bulls
Coby White ready for leadership role on young Bulls team
“It’s a lot more opportunity for young guys,” White said. “We have to keep pushing and build and work toward something special.”
By Kyle Williams
 
CUCKOO-Still-1-Credit-Felix-Dickinson-Courtesy-of-NEON.png
Movies and TV
As weird horror films go, 'Cuckoo' is a lulu
Hunter Schafer’s resolute teen and Dan Stevens’ bonkers villain add to the fun.
By Richard Roeper
 
CPD-03.JPG
News
Woman fatally struck by semi on Near West Side
The unidentified pedestrian was crossing Ashland Avenue near Roosevelt Road when she was hit Tuesday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cauliflower Couscous Salad
Recipes
Cauliflower 'couscous' salad — a grainy side dish without the grains
When finely chopped, cauliflower is a great replacement for grains and pasta, with the bonus of adding refreshing sweet and nutty flavor and a host of nutrients.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 