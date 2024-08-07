2 shot, 1 fatally in Garfield Park neighborhood

Two men were shot, one fatally, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of West Madison Street about 9:25 a.m. where they found a 44-year-old man shot in his chest and back, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 22, showed up at Mount Sinai later with a graze wound to the foot. He was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.