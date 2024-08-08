Man shot to death during fight in Austin
The man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A woman was also hospitalized.
A man was killed after being shot during a fight Thursday in Austin.
Manuel Pino, 35, was arguing with a woman just before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, officials said.
The woman was taken to the same hospital with injuries to her face and body that were not described as gunshot wounds, according to police. Her condition wasn’t known.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
