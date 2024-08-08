The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Crime Chicago

Woman killed, man wounded in North Lawndale shooting

The two were in a gangway to an apartment in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Share

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in North Lawndale.

About 10 p.m., the two were in a gangway to an apartment building in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Both of their ages were not released.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death during fight in Austin
Logan Square CTA worker killed in Skokie hit-and-run had 'good head on his shoulders,' friends say
Judge lifts courthouse ban over cellphone after threatening jail time — 'She was a bully'
Hombre sufre quemaduras en todo el cuerpo luego de caer sobre rieles de tren
Woman fatally crushed on O'Hare Airport conveyor belt
Person dies after 2 pulled from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus
The Latest
BEARS-031723-46.JPG
Bears
Bears guard Nate Davis downgraded to 'week-to-week' after setback
He was first “day-to-day” with a muscle strain July 27.
By Patrick Finley
 
Destinee Feliciano sings the National Anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, August 8, 2024.
News
O, say can they sing! Fans make their pitch to sing national anthem at White Sox game during auditions
Seven finalists were invited to perform at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday evening. They were chosen from almost 200 submissions.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Matt Eberflus meets with Nick Saban
Bears on ‘Hard Knocks’
Bears' longtime avoidance of 'Hard Knocks' looks silly after favorable first episode
Bears brass didn’t want players and coaches distracted as they prepared for the season. Now, it’s clear that leadership’s concern was misplaced. After all, the Bears have won one playoff game in the show’s 18 seasons.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Cassie Prokop sings on stage at the "World's Largest Karaoke" event at the Salt Shed. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
Music
'World's Largest Karaoke' draws seasoned singers, attempts Guinness record at Salt Shed
Performing before the crowd a confidence booster for the people at the mike, who belted out hits from Radiohead, Guns N’ Roses and Celine Dion.
By Erica Thompson
 
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears to play starters, including debutant QB Caleb Williams, in preseason game vs. Bills
Williams will play for the first time after he and dozens of players were held out of the preseason opener last week.
By Jason Lieser
 