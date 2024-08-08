Woman killed, man wounded in North Lawndale shooting

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in North Lawndale.

About 10 p.m., the two were in a gangway to an apartment building in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Both of their ages were not released.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.