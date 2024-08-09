The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man, 59, found fatally stabbed inside Auburn Gresham home

The man, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive about 7:20 a.m. inside a home in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Detectives are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man who was found stabbed to death Thursday inside an Auburn Gresham home.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive about 7:20 a.m. inside a home in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined he died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

No other information was available.

