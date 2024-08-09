The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Man accused in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Calumet Heights

Rajon Harshaw, 14, was shot and killed in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue in August 2023, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Charges were filed in a 2023 homicide of a 14-year-old boy, police said.

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal 2023 shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

Robert Lewis, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Rajon Harshaw last August, according to Chicago police.

On Aug. 19, 2023, Harshaw was shot and killed in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue around 7 p.m. Lewis also allegedly took Harshaw’s belongings, according to police.

Lewis, of the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

The Latest
Chicagoans gather at Cloud Gate, better known as the Bean.
Things To Do
For Chicago visitors, some great places to visit, lesser-known gems
We asked Sun-Times readers for their recommendations of places to check out — and tourist traps to avoid. Some of the places they suggested will be familiar, others much less so. They include outdoor spots, museums, restaurants, theater and more.
By Nyarai Khepra
 
close up of Pose-Jordan Nickel.JPG
Murals and Mosaics
Painting a mural under the Purple Line takes Jordan Nickel back to his Evanston roots
Nickel, who goes by the artist name POSE, says his style is part rebellion against the city’s graffiti blasting of the past.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during an air show event that replaced the annual Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Air & Water Show guide to the Blue Angels, other high-flying acts this weekend
From start-of-the-art military jets to civilian stunt planes, the Air & Water Show will give Chicagoans a chance to see a wide variety of aircraft this weekend.
By Stefano Esposito  and Eric White
 
Chi Chi Rodriguez celebrates after a great putt on the first hole during the SBC Senior Open at Harborside International Golf Center on July 17, 2002.
Golf
Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for swordplay on the greens, dies at 88
Rodriguez’s death was announced by Carmelo Javier Ríos, a senator in Rodriguez’s native Puerto Rico. He didn’t provide a cause.
By AP
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Woman, 19, shot after 3-car Avondale traffic crash
The woman was shot in the shoulder and listed in good condition at a hospital after the 1:46 a.m. attack in the 3000 block of North California Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 