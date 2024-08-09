Man accused in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Calumet Heights

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal 2023 shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

Robert Lewis, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Rajon Harshaw last August, according to Chicago police.

On Aug. 19, 2023, Harshaw was shot and killed in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue around 7 p.m. Lewis also allegedly took Harshaw’s belongings, according to police.

Lewis, of the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.