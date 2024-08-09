The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Woman, 19, shot after 3-car Avondale traffic crash

The woman was shot in the shoulder and listed in good condition at a hospital after the 1:46 a.m. attack in the 3000 block of North California Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The shooting and crash happened in the 3000 block of North California Avenue on the Northwest Side on Aug. 9, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

Police are looking for three men who jumped out of an SUV and opened fire after a 3-car crash, hitting a woman walking on the sidewalk early Friday on the Northwest Side.

A white Dodge Caravan was northbound in the 3000 block of North California Avenue when it crashed into a stolen gray Honda and a black Tesla about 1:45 a.m., police said.

Three assailants jumped from the Dodge and began firing at the stolen Honda, police said.

Before they could sprint away, the gunfire hit the shoulder of a 19-year-old woman who was walking on a sidewalk nearby, police said.

She was in good condition when she was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to police.

There no other injuries and no arrests were made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

