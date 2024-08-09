Man killed in Zion shooting, police say
The man was inside a home when someone fired shots from outside, striking him, police said.
A 39-year-old man was shot to death early Friday in north suburban Zion.
Officers found the man about 2:40 a.m. inside a home in the 2900 block of Elizabeth Avenue when responding to a call of shots fired, Zion police said.
The man had been struck by gunfire coming from somebody outside the house, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of the wounds.
The home is believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, police said.
The victim’s name was not immediately released. The Lake County coroner’s office was scheduling an autopsy, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by Zion police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information should call the police department at 847-872-8000.
