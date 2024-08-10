The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
2 dead, 2 wounded in Woodridge shooting

Police were called to a townhouse in the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday, where they found two people shot to death. A third man, believed to be the shooter, was wounded.

By  Daily Herald
   
Police in Woodridge were called to a townhouse in the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday. Two men were found shot to death. The suspected shooter was wounded and is not expected to survive, police say.

Woodridge police on Saturday were investigating the deaths of two men in a townhouse the night before.

A third man with a gunshot wound, who is believed to be the shooter, was taken to a hospital and isn’t expected to survive, Police Chief Thomas Stefanson said.

Police went to the home in the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday after receiving 911 calls from neighbors. Two men were found fatally shot at the home, Stefanson said.

A woman and two young children escaped unharmed, Stefanson said. Another adult suffered minor injuries and was found hiding in a common area, he said.

That injured person and the suspected gunman were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The person with minor injuries was treated and released, Stefanson said. A handgun believed to be the weapon used in the attacks was recovered, police said.

