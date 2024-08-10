The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Near North Side

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
crime-scene-tape.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

A man is dead after he was hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city’s Near South Side Saturday morning, police said.

Around 4 a.m., a silver SUV struck the man, who was in the street on the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Citations are pending for the driver of the SUV, and the Major Accidents Unit of Chicago police is investigating.

