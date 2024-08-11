16 people shot overnight, 4 of them teenagers

At least 16 people were shot overnight, leaving five of them in critical condition, Chicago police said. Four of the shooting victims are teenagers.

A man was also killed in a car crash early Sunday in Archer Heights.

The evening violence started around 8 a.m. Saturday when three people were shot after getting into an argument with unknown people at a gas station in the 700 block of East 95th Street, according to police.

One of the victims is a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the arm and is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The other two victims, 24 and 20 years old, are both in good condition at University of Chicago.

Later Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were shot around 10:30 p.m. while walking in the 1600 block of South Morgan Avenue, police said. They were taken in fair condition to Stroger Hospital.

The other teenager was shot about an hour later in the 3800 block of South Vincennes, police said. The 16-year-old was driving around 11:25 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He pulled over and ran to a home where the residents called 911. He was taken to University of Chicago in good condition after suffering three gunshot wounds to his arm.

The other shootings that happened late Saturday and into early Sunday, according to Chicago police:



A 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and face around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday in the 9100 block of South Buffalo Avenue. He was standing on the sidewalk when a black sedan pulled up, someone shot him and then fled the scene. He was in critical condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital.



About 40 minutes later around 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man was also shot at from an unknown car in the 7700 block of South Laflin Street. He was shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.



Just before 11 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in his car by someone he was arguing with in the 1600 block of West 47th Street. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.



Two men, ages 33 and 27, were shot after 3 a.m. on Sunday standing in the 4900 block of West North Avenue when an unknown person pointed a gun at them and told them to freeze. The two men ran, and the person fired shots at both of them. The 27-year-old was shot several times on his side and was in critical condition at Mount Sinai. The 33-year-old, shot in the foot and buttocks, was in fair condition at Mount Sinai.



Around 4 a.m. a 36-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 2400 block of South Francisco Avenue. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.



A 36-year-old man was shot in the foot at around 5 a.m. in the 6000 block of West Fullerton Avenue. He took himself to Community First Medical Center and was in good condition.



About the same time, a man was shot in the abdomen in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue. He was taken to Stoger in critical condition.



Two men were shot at around 5:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Ridgeway Avenue. One of the men was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.



A 31-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 8000 block of South Emerald Avenue. He was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody for any of the incidents.