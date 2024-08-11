The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 11, 2024
One person dead after fatal car crash on Southwest Side

The man ignored a traffic light around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and drove his silver sedan the intersection at 3600 block of West 47th Street when another man driving a white SUV struck him, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died early Sunday morning after a fatal car crash on the Southwest Side.

A man died after he drove into an intersection and was struck by an oncoming car in Archer Heights, Chicago police said.

He ignored a traffic light around 1:30 a.m. and drove his silver sedan the intersection at 3600 block of West 47th Street when another man driving a white SUV struck him, according to police. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead.

The condition of the other driver was not reported.

