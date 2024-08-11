One person dead after fatal car crash on Southwest Side

A man died after he drove into an intersection and was struck by an oncoming car in Archer Heights, Chicago police said.

He ignored a traffic light around 1:30 a.m. and drove his silver sedan the intersection at 3600 block of West 47th Street when another man driving a white SUV struck him, according to police. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead.

The condition of the other driver was not reported.