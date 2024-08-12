The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
4 shot at South Loop club

Four men were shot and seriously wounded about 3:45 a.m. at a club in the 700 block of South Clinton Street, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CFD-01.JPG

Four people were shot at a club in the South Loop on Aug. 12, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

Four men were shot while inside a club in the South Loop early Monday, fire officials said.

Paramedics were called to 750 S. Clinton St. about 3:45 a.m. when the four were shot, Chicago fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

All were in serious condition and were taken to Stroger and Northwestern Memorial Hospitals, Langford said.

Police had no details yet.

