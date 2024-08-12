4 shot at South Loop club
Four men were shot and seriously wounded about 3:45 a.m. at a club in the 700 block of South Clinton Street, fire officials said.
Four men were shot while inside a club in the South Loop early Monday, fire officials said.
Paramedics were called to 750 S. Clinton St. about 3:45 a.m. when the four were shot, Chicago fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.
All were in serious condition and were taken to Stroger and Northwestern Memorial Hospitals, Langford said.
Police had no details yet.
