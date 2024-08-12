The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
Crime News Edgewater

Boy, 13, fatally shot in Edgewater

The boy was pronounced dead at Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in Edgewater on Sunday Aug. 11, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

A boy was fatally shot in an Edgewater neighborhood apartment Sunday night, police said.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers found the 13-year-old boy in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue slouched on the floor against a wall in the dining room area with a gunshot wound to the left eye, a police report said.

He was rushed to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, initially in critical condition, but he later died there, police said. His name has not been made public.

According to a police report, one shell casing was found on the floor approximately four feet away from him and there was a bullet hole in the ceiling near him.

A witness told police that several young men were sitting in the living room before the shooting as they had done about ten times in the last two months and when the witness heard a single gunshot they heard one of the males scream, “Get out!” according to the report.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

