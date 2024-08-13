31-year-old man gunned down in Austin

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 31, was outside about 8:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when a silver car approached and three males exited and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunmen returned to the car, possibly an Infiniti, and fled north police said.

There was no one in custody.