The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Crime News Austin

31-year-old man gunned down in Austin

Three males left a car Tuesday morning, opened fire and drove off after the fatal shooting in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A man was fatally shot in the Austin neighborhood on Aug. 13, 2024.

An unidentified man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

Share

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 31, was outside about 8:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue when a silver car approached and three males exited and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunmen returned to the car, possibly an Infiniti, and fled north police said.

There was no one in custody.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Fiscales quieren más tiempo de prisión para el ex concejal Ricardo Muñoz tras un arresto de DUI
Teen charged in shooting of his 12-year-old cousin in Kenwood home
Federal judge won't force City Hall to change DNC protest path
Man killed in Austin shooting
Dolton deputy police chief charged with bankruptcy fraud
Boy, 13, shot, killed in Edgewater was nephew of anti-violence advocate
The Latest
Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz walks outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in June.
La Voz Chicago
Fiscales quieren más tiempo de prisión para el ex concejal Ricardo Muñoz tras un arresto de DUI
Muñoz fue arrestado en mayo después de que chocara “a baja velocidad” contra otro automóvil en Berwyn y fuera encontrado desplomado sobre el volante de su auto con una botella de ron medio vacía en el asiento delantero del pasajero, según una petición presentada ante la corte federal el lunes.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A clipboard with a sheet of paper with "FAFSA" written on it. Nearby are $100 bills, a monitor and a book.
La Voz Chicago
Aún hay tiempo para completar la solicitud de FAFSA y obtener ayuda financiera universitaria este otoño
Muchos de los fallos a nivel federal ya se han solucionado. Además, una enfermera que trabajó en salud conductual apoya las intervenciones basadas en software en la atención a la salud mental.
By Letters to the Editor
 
IMG_2776.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bridgeview celebra al primer campeón de la UFC de origen palestino: ‘El campeón del pueblo’
Belal Muhammad ganó el campeonato del peso welter contra Leon Edwards el 27 de julio en un combate realizado en Manchester, Inglaterra. Muhammad creció en el lado suroeste y estudió en la Secundaria Bogan.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
cicada-2024-malort-2.jpgThe cicada-infused Malört shots at Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard sell for $5 each. | Joey Giardiniera
Food and Restaurants
Suburban brewery fined for selling cicada-infused Malört shot
Noon Whistle Brewing garnered headlines for selling the creative drink during the rare overlap of two cicada broods. But it turns out the shot wasn’t just disgusting — it was also illegal.
By David Struett
 
fotw08-14-24kingrichardmusic.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: The Year of the Coho keeps going along
Along with some summer kings on Lake Michigan and the usual summer regulars of catfish, bass and panfish lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 