The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Teen charged with shooting 12-year-old cousin inside Kenwood home

The pair were inside the boy’s bedroom in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard when the cousin allegedly started “playing with a gun,” on Aug. 5, according to police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting his 12-year-old cousin on Aug. 5, 2024, in Kenwood.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and other charges and aggravated battery after allegedly shooting his 12-year-old cousin on Aug. 5, 2024, in Kenwood.

Sun-Times file photo

Share

An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting his 12-year-old cousin earlier this month inside a Kenwood home.

Deandre Warren, 18, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, Chicago police announced Monday.

On the night of Aug. 5., the pair were inside the boy’s bedroom in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard when Warren allegedly started “playing with a gun” with a laser attachment, according to police reports and court records.

The boy’s father and mother were in another room when they heard “a loud bang” and found the 12-year-old wounded.

Warren allegedly said aloud that he thought the weapon was empty when he “picked it up and it went off,” according to the report.

The boy was struck in the chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Warren allegedly fled the scene of the home, according to police and court documents.

Warren was arrested Friday and appeared in domestic violence court on Monday.

Judge Thomas Nowinski ordered the teen to be detained pending trial. Warren had previous misdemeanor charges.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Federal judge will not force City Hall to change DNC protest path
Man killed in Austin shooting
Dolton deputy police chief charged with bankruptcy fraud
Boy, 13, shot, killed in Edgewater was nephew of anti-violence advocate
Feds want more prison time for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz after DUI arrest
DNC protesters warned by Chicago's top cop, 'We’re not going to allow you to riot’
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband left me 10 years ago, but I still dream about him
His frequent imaginary appearances are disrupting his ex’s sleep.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
20240630_Street_Cleaning_mm0068.jpg
Editorials
South Shore residents' calls for more street-sweeping shouldn't be swept under the rug
City officials should deploy more resources and launch educational campaigns in South Shore and other neighborhoods to put a lid on piled-up garbage.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Recipe081524.jpg
Recipes
Menu Planner: Kids will love air fryer meatloaf with barbecue sauce
By Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
 
Vince Vaughn plays a Florida Keys police detective skeptical about the findings in a death investigation in "Bad Monkey."
Movies and TV
'Bad Monkey': Fantastic story, sparkling cast make something fun under the sun
Apple TV+ series succeeds in capturing the funny, juicy elements of Carl Hiaasen’s South Florida murder mystery.
By Richard Roeper
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 13, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 