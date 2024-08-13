Teen charged with shooting 12-year-old cousin inside Kenwood home

An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting his 12-year-old cousin earlier this month inside a Kenwood home.

Deandre Warren, 18, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, Chicago police announced Monday.

On the night of Aug. 5., the pair were inside the boy’s bedroom in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard when Warren allegedly started “playing with a gun” with a laser attachment, according to police reports and court records.

The boy’s father and mother were in another room when they heard “a loud bang” and found the 12-year-old wounded.

Warren allegedly said aloud that he thought the weapon was empty when he “picked it up and it went off,” according to the report.

The boy was struck in the chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Warren allegedly fled the scene of the home, according to police and court documents.

Warren was arrested Friday and appeared in domestic violence court on Monday.

Judge Thomas Nowinski ordered the teen to be detained pending trial. Warren had previous misdemeanor charges.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 30.