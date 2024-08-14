$10,000 reward offered for information on Lansing bank robbery suspect

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a man who robbed a bank Friday in suburban Lansing.

The masked man entered First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, 18207 Burnham Ave., about 10:05 a.m. and said he had a gun while demanding bank employees hand over money, the FBI said.

The man fled the bank on foot and remains at-large, officials said.

Surveillance camera photo of a man who robbed a suburban bank Friday. FBI

The FBI said the man was between 40 and 60 years old and was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black sunglasses, a medical face mask, a purple and green plaid button-up short-sleeved shirt with a black undershirt, dark-colored cargo pants and dark-colored shoes. He also wore a watch on his right wrist and was carrying a blue Walmart shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 421-6700.