Boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park

A teenage boy was shot and killed Wednesday in Humboldt Park.

The 17-year-old was standing near a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard when three males got out of a car and at least one of them opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.