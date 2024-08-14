Boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park
The boy was near a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when four males exited a car and at least one of them fired shots.
A teenage boy was shot and killed Wednesday in Humboldt Park.
The 17-year-old was standing near a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard when three males got out of a car and at least one of them opened fire, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The Cubs lost leads in all three games.
After fielding worst team in baseball the last two seasons, Sox dropping prices by 10% average
The preseason countdown of the top ten teams in the Super 25 begins with a look at No. 10 Joliet Catholic.
The harsh prison term for a key figure in the Washington Federal Bank for Savings failure shows the price of embezzling millions — and behaving badly in federal court.
The officers each face two counts of theft of more than $100,000 from a government entity. All three face official misconduct charges.