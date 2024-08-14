The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Crime Chicago Kenwood

Boy, 15, wounded in Kenwood shooting

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A hospital emergency room sign

A boy, 15, was hurt in a shooting Aug. 14, 2024, in Kenwood.

Adobe Stock Photo

Share

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Kenwood on the South Side.

About 12:15 a.m., the boy was inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.

Share
Next Up In Crime
13-year-old boy killed in Edgewater remembered as a 'great kid' who 'smiled all day'
Family pushes for rail safety after death of young journalist at Far South Side station
DNC protesters vow to appeal after federal judge sides with City Hall on parade path
Al Capone's favorite Colt pistol to go on display at Las Vegas museum
Fiscales quieren más tiempo de prisión para el ex concejal Ricardo Muñoz tras un arresto de DUI
31-year-old man gunned down in Austin
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband falsely told congregation I was unfaithful
A deacon and Sunday school teacher, he lies from the pulpit about his wife and cheats on her, but she believes she can’t afford to leave him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Paris Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Team USA's Olympics success shows positive power of diversity
The anti-DEI movement assumes that diversity means lowering standards. The success of Team USA shatters that racist myth, the head of the National Urban League writes.
By Marc H. Morial
 
CHICAGO POLICE W/ TEAR GAS AND NIGHTSTICKS
DNC 2024
The indelible scar on Chicago that 1968 convention became. Bill Kurtis reflects.
The longtime Chicago broadcast icon covered the infamous unrest and police use of force that forever tainted the city’s hosting of the Democratic National Convention in 1968.
By Bill Kurtis
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for August 14, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Caleb Williams
Bears on ‘Hard Knocks’
Bears 'Hard Knocks' highlights: After streaming delay, Caleb Williams reveals Olympic dreams
Williams say he’d be interested in playing flag football in the Olympics.
By Patrick Finley
 