Boy, 15, wounded in Kenwood shooting
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Kenwood on the South Side.
About 12:15 a.m., the boy was inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.
