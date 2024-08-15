1 man killed, another critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting
The two men were approached by three attackers and at least one of them fired shots, police said.
Police are seeking at least three assailants who fled in a white Dodge Durango after shooting two men, one fatally in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
The men, 19 and 40, were standing outside in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 10:20 a.m. when three attackers approached and at least one of them fired shots, according to Chicago police.
Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The younger man was pronounced dead there while the older man was listed in critical condition, police said.
The gunmen fled the scene in a white Dodge Durango and Area Four detectives are investigating.
