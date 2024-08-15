Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Ashburn business owners frustrated after store is burglarized again

Owners Ayesha and Sunny Khan just finished repairing the damage at New Quick Market, 8301 S. Kedzie Ave., from a smash-and-grab a few months ago only to have the store hit by burglars early Thursday.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Screenshot 2024-08-15 at 5.30.12 PM.png

New Quick Market, 8301 S. Kedzie Ave.

Google Maps

Share

A Southwest Side couple was at home sleeping when they were woken up by a call alerting them that someone had broken into their business.

Owners Ayesha and Sunny Khan said they got a call from their security company around 3 a.m. Thursday letting them know that the alarm at their store, New Quick Market, 8301 S. Kedzie Ave., in the Ashburn neighborhood had been set off.

The couple called the police before hopping in their car and rushing to the store.

When they arrived, Ayesha said they were shocked but not surprised of the damage that was waiting for them. The front entrance was smashed open and glass and cigarettes were littered across the parking lot. Inside, the cash register was broken and their inventory was left thrown on the ground.

“This isn’t the first time this happens,” Ayesha said. “During COVID, we had someone loot the store, and then just a few months ago there was a smash-and-grab. We had just finished repairing what was broken from last time and now it happened again.”

Ayesha said they had to replace the front door and even added security gates to the doors and windows.

Video surveillance showed a group of males jumping out of two vehicles before hooking them up to the gate to remove it. The suspects then smashed the front doors and entered the store.

They took the ATM, money from the cash register and liquor bottles before driving off.

It wasn’t immediately known how much money was taken, Chicago police said.

“They used their cars to rip the ATM out,” Ayesha said. “It was bolted to the ground.”

The couple said they don’t know why their store continues to be targeted, but they’re doing what they can to remain open.

“This business is how we pay our bills,” Ayesha said. “This is what my family lives off of. We have stay open. We don’t have another choice. We put in some temporary doors in the meantime. It’ll get us by until we can get the brand-new doors in.”

Ayesha said they gave surveillance video to police, but she isn’t hopeful they’ll find the people responsible.

“Every time it’s happened, they gather the information but nothing ever happens,” she said.

The couple is frustrated and wish city officials would come up with a plan to protect small business owners from crime.

“The city needs to figure out a way to stop this because it’s affecting the small business owners that are just trying to survive,” Ayesha said. “If this keeps happening, I don’t know how we’ll stay in business. There needs to be a plan.

“Until something can be done, we’re going to keep serving our community.”

Police said the suspects were believed to be driving a black Jeep Cherokee and black Lexus.

No arrests were made.

Share
Next Up In Crime
'The jury, the judge, executioner': Man gets 32 years for sending friend to his death in Wicked Town case
1 man killed, another critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting
Ex-assistant state's attorney charged with $100K bogus overtime scheme now works as prosecutor in Idaho
Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
As the world turns its gaze onto the DNC, how will Chicago be perceived — and misperceived?
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park
The Latest
CHARTERSCHOOL-081524-06.jpg
Education
Charter schools, parents demand answers from CPS: 'Stop playing political games'
The Board of Education is currently crafting a five-year plan for CPS but has not sufficiently addressed the future of charter schools, the group said Wednesday at a rally outside Jones College Prep.
By Mariah Rush
 
ambulance-stock.jpg
Immigration
12 migrants taken to hospitals with possible food poisoning
The call came in from a shelter at 1310 N. Elston Ave. about 1:30 p.m. and 12 adults were taken to four different local hospitals, though it was not “life threatening,” fire officials told the Sun-Times Thursday afternoon.
By Violet Miller
 
Poor People's Army Cheri Honkala and Tara Colon.jpg
DNC 2024
Poor People's Army gearing up to bring their message to the front doors of the DNC next week
The Poor People’s Army was granted a permit to march during the DNC on a technicality. The city failed to respond to the application within its own 10-day deadline, so the group was issued the permit in February.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Doc Brown (Don Stephenson) shows his young protege, Marty McFly (Caden Brauch), his time-traveling DeLorean in "Back to the Future: The Musical."
Theater
'Back to the Future': You built a musical out of a DeLorean?
Despite some impressive effects, the songs are too weak and the emotions too thin to elevate movie adaptation beyond routine fan service.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle where 2 people were killed on the 4700 block of Arthington. | Justin Jackson
Crime
'The jury, the judge, executioner': Man gets 32 years for sending friend to his death in Wicked Town case
The dramatic sentencing hearing Thursday stemmed from the feds’ prosecution of the Wicked Town street gang, which U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin called the “most vicious gang ever prosecuted in this building.”
By Jon Seidel
 