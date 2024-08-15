Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
The man was attacked in a home in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
A 20-year-old man was killed after being stabbed in a South Shore home early Thursday, police said.
An attacker using a sharp object stabbed him inside a home in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not made public.
No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
