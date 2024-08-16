Man gunned down in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was killed during a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday morning on the South Side.

The man, 30, was getting into a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Wabash Avenue about 6:41 a.m. when armed assailants approached him and shot him, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.