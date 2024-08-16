Man stabbed during Loop robbery
The victim, a 46-year-old man, was attacked by a woman and a man during an argument in the first block of North Dearborn Street about 9:35 p.m.
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed and stabbed a 46-year-old man Thursday night in the Loop, according to Chicago police.
The man, 46, was in a “verbal altercation” with the pair in the first block of North Dearborn Street about 9:34 p.m. when the woman stabbed him in the back, causing him to drop his belongings, which the other man then took before they fled, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.
