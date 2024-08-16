Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 16, 2024
Crime News Loop

Man stabbed during Loop robbery

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was attacked by a woman and a man during an argument in the first block of North Dearborn Street about 9:35 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The man, 46, was in an argument with a man and woman in the first block of North Dearborn Street about 9:35 p.m. when the woman stabbed him in the back, causing him to drop his belongings, which the other man then took before they fled, police said.

The man, 46, was in an argument with a man and woman in the first block of North Dearborn Street about 9:35 p.m. when the woman stabbed him in the back, causing him to drop his belongings, which the other man then took before they fled, police said.

Sun-Times file

Share

Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed and stabbed a 46-year-old man Thursday night in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The man, 46, was in a “verbal altercation” with the pair in the first block of North Dearborn Street about 9:34 p.m. when the woman stabbed him in the back, causing him to drop his belongings, which the other man then took before they fled, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Share
Next Up In Crime
COPA releases video of Auburn Gresham police chase that caused severe head injury to man who died weeks later
Ashburn business owners frustrated after store is burglarized again
Wicked Town defendant gets 32 years for sending friend to his death, acting as ‘the jury, the judge, executioner’
1 man killed, another critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting
Ex-assistant state's attorney charged with $100K bogus overtime scheme now works as prosecutor in Idaho
Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m on eggshells as husband hints he could evict me
Even though his wife contributes to the payments, his name is the only one on the mortgage, and sometimes he threatens to make her leave.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
People with suitcases stand outside a migrant shelter at the Inn of Chicago, located at 162 E. Ohio St. in Streeterville is seen in this photo, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
The Watchdogs
Chicago's deadbeat migrant landlords get millions from City Hall despite tax troubles, other government debts
Remo Polselli went to prison for cheating on his federal taxes and then has had more tax problems with the IRS. Yet City Hall has spent $28 million to shelter migrants at two buildings owned by the Michigan landlord, the Sun-Times found. He’s one of two shelter landlords getting tax money despite owing the government.
By Tim Novak  and Robert Herguth
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, August 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Phoenix Mercury v Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Not much rest for Mercury’s returning gold medalists as they return to WNBA days after Olympics
Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury in their win over the Sky despite having only three days off since winning gold at the Olympics.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Mercury's Kahleah Copper drives to the basket during the game against the Sky on Aug. 15, 2024 at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper owns Sky in first game back since being traded
Copper had a game-high 29 points in the Sky’s 85-65 loss to the Mercury.
By Annie Costabile
 