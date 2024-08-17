3 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin
Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting early Saturday in the 4700 block of West Polk Street.
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.
A man and a woman were outside about 4:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Polk Street when someone opened fire, striking them and a third victim, according to Chicago police.
The man, 53, was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The woman, 41, was struck in the ankle and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
A third victim, a man, 33, was struck in the foot and took himself to Rush Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said,
There was no one in custody.
Video released of Auburn Gresham police chase that caused severe head injury to man who died weeks later
The Latest
It wouldn’t be healthy to relive his manipulative, mean-spirited personality.
The hiring of an experienced contracting team is a good sign. Plus, we heard from readers about the move to oust schools CEO Pedro Martinez, redesigning DuSable Lake Shore Drive, the cost of climate change, political campaigns and the White Sox.
Since the first Democratic National Convention in 1832, there have been headline-grabbing moments that left their mark in politics.
The four convention days will stretch from early morning delegation breakfasts to late night afterparties and concerts following the sessions.
This might be the year Chicago finally erases the memories of what the Walker Commission called a police riot at the 1968 convention.