Saturday, August 17, 2024
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting early Saturday in the 4700 block of West Polk Street.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A string of burglaries were reported in July and August in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

A man and a woman were outside about 4:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Polk Street when someone opened fire, striking them and a third victim, according to Chicago police.

The man, 53, was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 41, was struck in the ankle and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A third victim, a man, 33, was struck in the foot and took himself to Rush Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said,

There was no one in custody.

