1 in custody after Chicago police officer shoots at car in New City
Officers tried pulling the person over but the driver continued driving. An officer then fired his gun, striking the driver’s car, causing them to stop, police said.
No one was hurt Friday when a Chicago police officer opened fire on a car sought in connection with a homicide.
Officers tried pulling the person over about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street but the driver continued driving. An officer then fired his gun, striking the driver’s car, causing them to stop, Chicago police said in a statement.
The driver fled from the car and was taken into custody nearby, police said.
One officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police.
The police department said at least one officer would be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy, as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the use of force.
