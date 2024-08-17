Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Cook County corrections deputy facing smuggling charges after police find 'drug-soaked paper' in her home

Shadonna Jones, a 54-year-old Lynwood resident who was hired as a deputy in 2019, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the sheriff’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Cook County corrections deputy is facing charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shadonna Jones, a 54-year-old Lynwood resident who was hired as a deputy in 2019, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police searched her home July 25 and found an envelope containing 48 sheets of paper that were “stained in appearance” and had a “gritty texture.” They also found a letter addressed to Jones that “appeared to have been written by an individual in custody” saying he sold “paper” for $10,000 a page, and that Jones would be paid $2,500 for each package of paper she could smuggle in.

Forensic tests done on the paper by Illinois State Police found it contained MDMB-BUTINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, the sheriff’s office said.

After being arrested, Jones told investigators that she got the paper from the family of a person in custody and was paid $1,000 to accept and deliver the paper, though she said she didn’t intend to deliver them, according to the sheriff’s office. She was de-deputized after speaking with investigators.

An internal investigation is also ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. At the time, she had been on injury status after being hurt while intervening in a fight at the jail.

Jones was released ahead of her trial Thursday and will appear in court again at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Markham Courthouse.

