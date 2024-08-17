Man killed in Grand Boulevard shooting

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

The man, 28, was on the sidewalk just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone began shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

He was struck several times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter fled the scene, according to police. There was no one in custody.