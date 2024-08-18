1 killed after police hear shots, open fire in Pilsen: CPD

Officers fatally shot a man they say was armed after hearing shots in the area early Sunday in Pilsen, according to Chicago police.

About 1:15 a.m., officers assigned to the Robbery Task Force heard multiple shots near the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue and found “armed offenders,” according to police.

Officers then opened fire, striking a male, police said.

The male, whose age was unknown, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered at the scene .

Near where officers heard shots being fired, a male and female were found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

Officials determined the male shot and killed was one of the gunmen who opened fire on the vehicle, according to police.

One officer suffered “minor injuries,” police said. Two officers were transported to an area hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

This is the second shooting reported over the weekend that involves a Chicago police officer.

Friday evening, a Chicago police officer opened fire in New City on a car sought in connection with a homicide. No injuries were reported, and one person was taken into custody.