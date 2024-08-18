Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Madison Street about 3 p.m. Sunday and found a man, 28, who had been shot multiple times, police said. He died at a hospital.
Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Madison Street about 3 p.m. and found a man, 28, who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.
