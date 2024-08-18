Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Sunday, August 18, 2024

Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Madison Street about 3 p.m. Sunday and found a man, 28, who had been shot multiple times, police said. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   

A man was killed in a shooting in West Garfield Park on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Madison Street about 3 p.m. and found a man, 28, who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.

The Latest
Protesters march down Michigan Avenue during the first major protest of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday evening.
DNC 2024
DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention
Hundreds of people rallying against the Israel-Hamas war and restrictions on reproductive rights kicked off the first protest of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday, but they were met by an even larger showing from Chicago police.
By Emmanuel Camarillo Kaitlin Washburn , and 2 more
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz have arrived in Chicago and will remain in the city for the duration of the DNC, except for a trip to Milwaukee.
DNC 2024
A surging Kamala Harris arrives in Chicago for the DNC hoping to keep momentum going
Kamala Harris comes into town with a never-before-seen spike in the polls. President Joe Biden will hand the baton to Harris on Monday night. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama speak Tuesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Warren’s Jack Wolf throws a pass during practice.
High School Football
No. 7 Warren will lean on multi-sport athlete Jack Wolf to provide an offensive spark
Wolf will be at the center of Warren athletics all year.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Stephen Colbert interviews Hilary Rodham Clinton during a 2018 episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert's Chicago guest lineup: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, more
Hakeem Jeffries and Chance the Rapper also will be visiting “The Late Show” at the Auditorium Theatre.
By Darel Jevens
 
DNCPODIUM-081624-7.jpg
DNC 2024
Chicago ready for DNC spotlight as nation's Democrats take over city
Inside the arena, Democrats will amplify their campaign messaging of positivity over “weird” and help highlight Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign as a trailblazing candidate who could become the first Black and Asian American woman to take the White House. Outside, protesters will do their best to have their voices heard.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 