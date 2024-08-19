Male critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting
Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street about 8:41 p.m. Monday found a male of unknown age with gunshot wounds to the face and body, police said. He’s in critical condition.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street about 8:41 p.m. found a male of unknown age with gunshot wounds to the face and body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
