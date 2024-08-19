Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Male critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting

Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street about 8:41 p.m. Monday found a male of unknown age with gunshot wounds to the face and body, police said. He’s in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 3300 block of West Ohio Street.

Google Maps

A person was critically injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street about 8:41 p.m. found a male of unknown age with gunshot wounds to the face and body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
Marist coach Mike Fitzgerald talks to players during practice.
High School Football
5 high school football coaches to watch this season
Two successful coaches are in new spots and three new head coaches take over powerful programs.
By Mike Clark
 
The 1900 block of West Howard Street in Chicago.
Crime
Pickup used in fatal West Ridge hit-and-run is found, police say
The victim, 67-year-old Evanston resident James Reed Tillman, was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run in the 1900 block of West Howard Street. “They need to find whoever did this — for our family.”
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
A look at the "Daily Show" set on the main stage of the Athenaeum Center in Lake View.
Movies and TV
Gov. Pritzker hits the bars during 'Daily Show' episode taping in Chicago
The governor’s tour of Wrigleyville taverns among the highlights of a show focusing more on the host city than the DNC politicking.
By Darel Jevens
 
Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta.
DNC 2024
Harris will have Israel’s back, former ambassador says
Thomas Nides, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, said the vice president has worked in lockstep with President Joe Biden since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
White Sox
White Sox' Andrew Benintendi shows signs of life after 'terrible' first half
White Sox notebook: Benintendi, Foster, De Los Santos
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 