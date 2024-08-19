Man found shot to death in South Chicago alley
Officers performing a wellness check found Jason Harvey Jr., 25, unresponsive with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive about noon Monday. No one is in custody.
Officers conducting a welfare check found Jason Harvey Jr., 25, unresponsive in an alley in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive about noon, Chicago police said.
Harvey, 25, was shot in the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made.
