Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in South Chicago alley

Officers performing a wellness check found Jason Harvey Jr., 25, unresponsive with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive about noon Monday. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 8200 block of South South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 8200 block of South South Shore Drive in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Google Maps

Share

A man was found shot to death in an alley in South Chicago on Monday afternoon.

Officers conducting a welfare check found Jason Harvey Jr., 25, unresponsive in an alley in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive about noon, Chicago police said.

Harvey, 25, was shot in the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Convention canines? Volunteer therapy dogs deployed to help 'de-stress' law enforcement during DNC duty
Pickup used in fatal West Ridge hit-and-run found, police say
Family wants answers after Chicago police fatally shoot Plainfield teen in Pilsen
Man, 59, shot on Englewood porch
Teen shot, wounded in Humboldt Park
DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention
The Latest
IMG_2936.jpg
DNC 2024
Wrought-iron fence closes off site of former homeless encampment cleared before the DNC
The massive barrier looks formidable enough to keep its previous residents from ever pitching tents again on the blocks-long shady land between 1100 S. Desplaines St. and the Dan Ryan Expressway.
By Lauren FitzPatrick  and Elvia Malagón
 
Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona
DNC 2024
Republican activist Charlie Kirk clashes with Democrat in video from inside DNC
The co-founder of Turning Point USA and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump posted a video of him arguing with a Kamala Harris supporter on Monday from inside the United Center.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A PACE bus picks up passengers in Naperville. State lawmakers received a set of recommendations on Thursday to save public transit agencies from a fiscal cliff when federal COVID-19 funding dries up.
News
Pace, CPS paratransit drivers end fourth day of strike without progress in contract negotiations
Nearly 800 drivers employed by SCR Medical Transportation walked out Friday, limiting service for those with disabilities, including rides for CPS students. School resumes next week.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Bengals Bears Football
Bears
New 'normal' for Bears as rookie QB Caleb Williams shows early ability to read defenses, react
There’s little dispute that even at this early stage, as a rookie quarterback who still has more than two weeks until his NFL debut, he’s a more gifted and sophisticated passer than Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky were.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bengals Bears Football
Bears
Bears' Kyler Gordon taking the ball and running with it
The third-year cornerback had a sack and two tackles for loss against the Bengals after missing three weeks with “tightness.” He added two interceptions of Caleb Williams in practice Monday and declared himself ready for Week 1 after only 21 snaps in the preseason.
By Mark Potash
 