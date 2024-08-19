Man shot, killed in Englewood
The man, 32, was in the 600 block of West 69th Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday when a dark-blue sedan approached and someone inside shot at him, police said.
The man, 32, was in the 600 block of West 69th Street about 6:30 p.m. when a dark-blue sedan approached and someone inside shot at him, police said. He was hit twice in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
