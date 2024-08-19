Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 19, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in Englewood

The man, 32, was in the 600 block of West 69th Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday when a dark-blue sedan approached and someone inside shot at him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting in Englewood on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

The man, 32, was in the 600 block of West 69th Street about 6:30 p.m. when a dark-blue sedan approached and someone inside shot at him, police said. He was hit twice in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
The 1900 block of West Howard Street in Chicago.
Crime
Pickup used in fatal West Ridge hit-and-run is found, police say
The victim, 67-year-old Evanston resident James Reed Tillman, was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run in the 1900 block of West Howard Street. “They need to find whoever did this — for our family.”
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
A look at the "Daily Show" set on the main stage of the Athenaeum Center in Lake View.
Movies and TV
Gov. Pritzker hits the bars during 'Daily Show' episode taping in Chicago
The governor’s tour of Wrigleyville taverns among the highlights of a show focusing more on the host city than the DNC politicking.
By Darel Jevens
 
Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta.
DNC 2024
Harris will have Israel’s back, former ambassador says
Thomas Nides, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, said the vice president has worked in lockstep with President Joe Biden since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
White Sox
White Sox' Andrew Benintendi shows signs of life after 'terrible' first half
White Sox notebook: Benintendi, Foster, De Los Santos
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
DNC 2024
Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomes DNC delegates. 'No better place to start than here in Chicago'
“As a Black man raising a Black girl on the West Side of Chicago, I know that my daughter will see not only a reflection of herself in the White House but our deepest American values,” Johnson told a world audience.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 